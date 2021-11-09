Lawsuits begin stacking up in light of Astroworld tragedy: 'I want everybody to get justice'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11216351" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Attorney Ricardo Ramos, who is representing victims in the Astroworld Festival disaster, says he'll be seeking millions for his clients, including the family of a young person who died in the ordeal.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As devastating stories about what happened at the Astroworld Festival stack up, so do lawsuits against people and the companies that should have been in charge of keeping people safe.Dozens of lawsuits have already been filed as of Monday, and several Houston attorneys said there will certainly be more as the week goes on. The defendants are mainly the same: ScoreMore Shows (promotions and management), Live Nation (ticketing), Contemporary Services Corporation (security), Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation (property owner), and Travis Scott himself.The scene at Astroworld Festival has been described as an accident waiting to happen. Managing partner Benny Agosto with Abraham Watkins said it was also one that several entities should have seen coming, especially after three people were trampled at the same event in 2019."So, this is not new. That's why this, we believe, and the allegations are that this was totally preventable," Agosto said.Agosto said his firm filed two lawsuits on Monday for people trampled in Friday night's chaos. Attorney Tony Buzbee also announced he's suing for gross negligence on behalf of 35 people, including the Acosta family. Axel Acosta died in the crowd."He was a great kid. Excellent student. He was looking for his family. He loved his grandparents," said Edgar Acosta, Axel's dad."In this lawsuit, we intend to change the way concerts are put on organized promoted and managed in the U.S. and in the world. Our goal is to make sure that this good, decent, solid young man did not die for nothing," Buzbee said at a news conference."I want everybody to get their justice," concertgoer Arsalina Rehman said.Rehman is part of another suit levying accusations of negligence and gross negligence for what she saw at the show."I want to be out of the emotional trauma I'm feeling right now. I'm so heartbroken for the people who were there to witness all the chaos going around," she said.Rehman's attorney, Miriah Soliz, said the more evidence that comes out, thanks largely to young people sharing videos on social media, the stronger their case becomes. That's despite the lack of liability Scott and others involved may claim."It's going to be easy to overcome, because no one goes to a concert expecting to be walking into a battlefield," said Soliz.On Monday, a judge ordered that all evidence be preserved. Experts will be at NRG Park on Tuesday to investigate, and look for evidence proving who is responsible for eight deaths, hundreds of injuries, and thousands of traumatic stories still to come.