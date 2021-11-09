'We got to get out' Concertgoer recalls trying to get camera operator's attention at Astroworld

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As concertgoers were struggling to survive, at least two Astroworld fans tried desperately to get someone to stop the show.
You have seen social media video of Ayden Cruz climbing a camera location trying to get the operator to stop the concert, and he was not alone.
Ultimately the efforts were in vain as the show continued while fans suffered under the weight of the surging crowd.
"Instantly, I feel like, 'This is not going to be good. We got to get out of here,'" said Cruz.
Cruz and his girlfriend stayed near the back of the general admission section of the Astroworld concert on purpose.
Cruz tells us he knew from previous Travis Scott concerts that fans in front can get rowdy, but Friday night Cruz learned even the back of the crowd wasn't safe as fans rushed into their section.
"I start to push back and as soon as it starts to feel like a brick wall, I start screaming, 'Help!' I am yelling to anyone I can see, like, 'Help. Let's move. Let's push back.' I see my girlfriend, she's, she's starting to get pushed under people's arms and then it just becomes survival mode," said Cruz.
Cruz watched helplessly as his girlfriend and his other companions fell victim to the crowd.
"After the people had fallen down, the crowd moves and I fall down on top of them, like, back on top of their bodies and I could hear the people in agony," said Cruz.
Cruz tells us he was near Brianna Rodriguez, one of the eight people who died during the concert.
He heard Brianna's cries for help.
"As I am falling down, I see Brianna and Xavier, who was holding her, from Heights High School, fall on their backs and people falling on top of us, falling on my legs, falling on my stomach, falling on my face. I could hear her saying, 'I can't breathe, I can't breathe' and I remember having so much weight on my body," said Cruz.
Cruz and another concertgoer named Sienna managed to get to a camera location and they tried to tell the camera operator to get someone to stop the show. As they asked for the show to stop, other concertgoers were yelling insults at Cruz and Sienna, apparently unaware of the human suffering taking place just a few feet away.
"I am not saying that he had authority for these people because he didn't, he didn't. He doesn't have the mic, and I heard people giving him threats, but he doesn't deserve that," said Cruz.
Cruz has been called a hero for helping the victims and trying to get the show stopped, but he does not think of himself as a hero.
Cruz says there were dozens of people who helped those in need, adding those people are the true heroes from Friday night.
