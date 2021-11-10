Astroworld Fest: Security guard speaks out, HPD chief defends department during investigation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11084560" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Moments before arriving at the event, Zach and Kaia were all smiles. That changed during Travis Scott's first song. "I was literally praying 'Please get me out of here.'"

Four days removed from the Astroworld festival disaster, Mayor Sylvester Turner weighed in on the investigation as well as the city vs. county responsibility in terms of the deadly crowd surge.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With few answers so far coming out from a multitude of high level officials in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy, Houston police Chief Troy Finner on Wednesday said he and his investigators can only speak on the facts of the investigation, and that there wouldn't be any opinion to speak of from his department.Finner faced the media five days after the events of Travis Scott's performance at NRG Park, which left eight dead and two still in the hospital.While the police chief didn't offer anything too revelatory, he clarified earlier reports regarding a security guard who he said may have been injected by syringe at the festival.Finner, instead, said the guard was actually hit from behind by an object and went unconscious.The crush of concertgoers left, all teenage to mid 20s. Dozens more were injured, and at least two remain in critical condition, including a 9-year-old boy and a 22-year-old Texas A&M senior.In the immediate wake of the concert, much has been said about everything from, toheld over the safety of his fans. Multiple accounts state Scott paused a couple of times during his performance as unconscious members of his audience were being tended to, but he continued on and completed his set.Finner was among the public faces who went front and center in the hours after the deadly moments late last Friday. On the Monday after the deadly night, thewith Scott and his head of security before his concert."I expressed my concerns regarding public safety and that in my 31 years of law enforcement experience I have never seen a time with more challenges facing citizens of all ages," Finner offered in a statement, pointing at the clash of a pandemic and social tension in America.Finner continued, "I asked Travis Scott and his team to work with HPD for all events over the weekend and to be mindful of his team's social media messaging on any unscheduled events."Finner added the interaction was brief and respectful.During the city's first city council meeting following Astroworld, it was revealed about 10% of HPD's officers were assigned to the event, prompting Council Member Greg Travis to question future similar events.The city of Houston's position on Astroworld states the need for the thorough investigation to go forward, even with the event taking place on Harris County-owned property.Aside from the criminal investigation into Scott's event, the rapper is also facingfrom both the injured and the families of those who died.