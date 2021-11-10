Travis Scott attended afterparty following Astroworld Festival, sources say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has confirmed from sources that Travis Scott attended a prescheduled afterparty Friday night, following his Astroworld concert.Sources say Scott went to a private party at Dave & Buster's, which was part of an event scheduled with his friend and fellow artist Drake.According to sources, Scott was unaware there were fatalities and injuries at his concert. As soon as he was made aware of the fatalities, he left the party. The exact timing of Scott leaving was unclear, but ABC13 was told it was sometime early Saturday morning.Meanwhile, Scott's store in Rice Village remains shuttered. Fans who walked by the store today hoping for a peek inside were turned away by a lone security guard.Scott has continued to lay low except for an Instagram message a day following the tragedy. His team has not commented on the record.