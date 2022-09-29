Suspect and his vehicle found with damage to front end after deadly Angleton hit-and-run, police say

The truck of Hayden Dean Muirheid was found with damage to the front end, according to police. He was arrested for the hit-and-run crash that killed a 46-year-old grandfather.

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man is facing charges for a deadly hit-and-run crash in Angleton last Friday.

Hayden Dean Muirheid is accused of hitting and killing a 46-year-old man, who family members have identified as Brian Warren, near South Velasco and Cemetery Road.

Detectives with the Angleton Police Department were able to locate Muirheid's truck, which they say had damage to the front end.

Warren's family members said they believe he was headed to the corner store for food when he was hit.

Warren was a grandfather of 10 who would have celebrated a birthday next month.

