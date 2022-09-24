Angleton hit-and-run victim identified as 46-year-old, family says

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Facebook post from the Angleton Police Department describing a white man in his mid-40s who was killed in a hit-and-run crash gave Brea Warren a sick feeling.

While there was nothing to make a positive identification, she couldn't shake the thought that her father, Brian Warren, may have lost his life in her family's hometown.

The Angleton Police Department's Facebook post stated that a deceased person was in the roadway in the area of South Velasco Street and Cemetery Road at about 2:10 a.m. Friday.

Brea Warren immediately called police and later went to headquarters to share photos, but she says her fears were confirmed because the tattoos described to her on the victim's body matched those belonging to her dad.

As of Friday evening, police have not yet offered a positive identification.

Still, both Brea Warren and her sister, Chelsea, who lives a state away in Oklahoma, told ABC13 that they've been living in hell knowing that their father died in that manner.

"I don't see how anyone can run somebody over and leave a scene like that. It's horrible," Brea Warren said.

Brian Warren's family identified him as the person who died in a hit-and-run on Sept. 23, 2022, in Angleton, Texas.

She continued, "We want whoever did this to be behind bars. My dad deserves respect. They left them there. They let him get ran over more than once. It's a horrible thing to even think about. Whoever did this needs to be punished."

They also believe he was making a trip to the corner store for food when he was hit.

They said he was a grandfather of 10 who would have celebrated a birthday next month.

Crash details

Once officers arrived at the Velasco and Cemetery scene, the Angleton Criminal Investigations Division was called. They determined that the victim was hit by an unidentified dark-colored pickup truck. The driver did not call police or stay at the scene.

Police were still pursuing video evidence from surrounding businesses and working to identify more witnesses.

The crash investigation closed off traffic in the area for five hours.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. J.D. Whit4e at jwhite@angletonpd.net or 979-849-2383 ext. 3108.

