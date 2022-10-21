Suspect charged in murder of pregnant woman has bond set at $1 million

More than six months ago, police found Amber Butler shot to death in the driver's seat of a car. Now the man accused of killing her has been charged.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a pregnant woman, who her family says was carrying his unborn child, was given a $1 million bond overnight.

Devin Marsalis Allen, 26, was arrested on Thursday night in the case of 27-year-old Amber Butler, who was found sitting in the driver's seat of a car with a gunshot wound to her head in southwest Houston more than six months ago.

He waived his right to appear in probable cause court overnight, when a judge set the $1 million bond.

Butler was just days away from giving birth to her second son when she was found unresponsive on April 8.

Houston police said the car was parked in a moving lane of traffic with the engine still running in the 3600 block of Willowbend near Highway 90.

"A 5-year-old is left behind grieving. A mother is left behind grieving. An entire family is left behind to grieve, and we'll get through it with the grace of God. But we're going to continue to watch justice prevail," Butler's relative, Phyllis Brown, said.

As details in the case continue to unfold, Butler's family confirmed to ABC13 that she was in a relationship with Allen, who is also the father of the unborn child.

"My daughter lost her life because of someone's selfishness," Butler's mother, Anika Benjamin, said. "My family and I may have a little peace from it all, but it won't bring her back."

Butler's 5-year-old child is now being raised by family.

A motive was not immediately disclosed.

Allen is expected in court on Monday.

