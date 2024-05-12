1 juvenile killed, another injured in shooting at NW Harris County apartment complex, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A juvenile is dead, and another was injured when shots were fired at an apartment building in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said deputies responded to an in-progress call Saturday night at the complex at 2103 Place Rebecca Lane. At the scene, authorities found that two boys had been shot.

One juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second one was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Gonzalez said deputies were able to apply a tourniquet on one of the juveniles.

As the investigation continues, the relationship between the two juveniles and whether or not they shot at each other, or if someone shot at them, is unknown.