$5K reward offered for information on pregnant mother's murder in southwest Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been three months since a pregnant woman was murdered, and a suspect still has not been named.

Amber Butler was days away from giving birth when she was found shot to death inside her car in southwest Houston.



In tears during an interview with ABC13, Amber Butler's mother, Anika Benjamin, said someone out there knows something about her pregnant daughter's murder.

Crime Stoppers now has a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that will lead to an arrest. Amber Butler's family hopes this flyer will give them some much-needed answers.

"We're doing the best we can hoping for justice," Benjamin said. "I'm very distraught myself. My daughter left behind a 5-year-old, it's difficult for him as well. It's difficult for my entire family."

Amber Butler's murder and who did it remains a mystery. Detectives said they are working hard trying to solve the case.

"It keeps me up at night. if I could just know something... I know it won't bring my daughter back, but to know something is better than not knowing anything," Benjamin said.

Detectives on the case won't say much because of the ongoing investigation. But they told ABC13, "we are just as eager to find the suspect as they are. It just takes time for some of these murder cases."

"We don't know anyone (who) would do anything to Amber (Butler) for any reason that's why it's so difficult for us... the not knowing is giving us a lot of sleepless nights," Benjamin said.

Amber Butler's family said they just want justice.

"I don't think it's going to be fully laying her to rest until we know what the situation is and why it happened," Amber Butler's sister, Ashanti Butler, said back in April.

Anyone with information on who killed Amber Butler can reach out to Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

