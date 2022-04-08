Woman found fatally shot in a parked vehicle on Willowbend near Highway 90

At about 9:35 a.m., homicide detectives responded to the 3600 block of Willowbend near Highway 90, where the woman was found fatally shot inside of a parked vehicle in a moving lane of traffic, according to preliminary information.
HPD tweeted this:
Our homicide detectives are en route to the 3600 block of Willowbend Blvd near Hwy 90.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 8, 2022
Preliminary information: About 9:35 am, a female was found fatally shot inside a vehicle parked in a moving lane of traffic. No other info is known at this time.#hounews pic.twitter.com/aQRYLJ5N90
As of now, there is no other information on who the victim is or how she got there.
This story is developing.