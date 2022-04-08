Woman found fatally shot in a parked vehicle on Willowbend near Highway 90

Our homicide detectives are en route to the 3600 block of Willowbend Blvd near Hwy 90.



Preliminary information: About 9:35 am, a female was found fatally shot inside a vehicle parked in a moving lane of traffic. No other info is known at this time.#hounews pic.twitter.com/aQRYLJ5N90 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 8, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department has confirmed a woman was found dead in a vehicle in southwest Houston on Friday morning.At about 9:35 a.m., homicide detectives responded to the 3600 block of Willowbend near Highway 90, where the woman was found fatally shot inside of a parked vehicle in a moving lane of traffic, according to preliminary information.HPD tweeted this:As of now, there is no other information on who the victim is or how she got there.