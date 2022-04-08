woman killed

Woman found fatally shot in a parked vehicle on Willowbend near Highway 90

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston crime: Woman found fatally shot in a parked vehicle near Highway 90 and Buffalo Speedway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department has confirmed a woman was found dead in a vehicle in southwest Houston on Friday morning.

At about 9:35 a.m., homicide detectives responded to the 3600 block of Willowbend near Highway 90, where the woman was found fatally shot inside of a parked vehicle in a moving lane of traffic, according to preliminary information.

HPD tweeted this:



As of now, there is no other information on who the victim is or how she got there.

This story is developing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimewoman killedcar
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Woman dies after jumping out of car in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
Man charged with murder of Splendora woman found dead in her garage
2 suspects in custody in connection to 16-year-old's murder
Suspected serial killer to stand trial after 10 years in jail
TOP STORIES
Astros win 10th straight season opener against the Los Angeles Angels
Man shot by intruders while home with 2-year-old grandson, HPD says
Today's pollen count is in, and help may be on the way
2 deadly crashes reported, including one involving waste truck
Walmart raises long-haul trucker starting pay to nearly $100K
Sparks fly at meeting over concrete plant in east Aldine
Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court
Show More
Michelle Carter's texting suicide trial revisited
Houstonians feel effect as pollen count hits record highs
New study finds IRS audits low-income workers at rate 5x higher
Pink Floyd members reunite to record song for Ukraine
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider reflects on White House visit
More TOP STORIES News