Pizza delivery driver allegedly shot apartment resident during fight in Houston's south side: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight between a pizza delivery driver and a resident turned deadly when shots were fired at an apartment complex in Houston's south side on Saturday night, police said.

HPD said the driver was delivering a pizza at the Park Yellowstone apartments on Yellowstone Blvd., near Highway 288.

According to police, there was some sort of fight between the delivery driver and a resident. At some point, shots were fired, and the resident was killed.

HPD said the delivery driver was detained at the scene, but it's unclear if he will face any charges.

The investigation is ongoing.