Man dies after being pinned under car following crash in SE Houston gas station parking lot: HPD

A homicide investigation is underway into the death of man after he was pinned underneath a car in southeast Houston, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after he was hit by a car and dragged about 70 feet in a Chevron gas station parking lot in southeast Houston. Investigators said he died after being pinned underneath the car.

Officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the scene on Almeda Genoa Road near Cullen Blvd. at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

"What appears to have happened so far is we've got a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed through the parking lot. For some reason, the driver stopped and struck the pedestrian," Sgt. Karl Harris said.

HPD said the female driver kept driving after the crash and dragged the male pedestrian for about 70 feet. Skid marks could be seen throughout the parking lot.

The victim died at the scene after the incident. At this time, HPD doesn't know if these two people knew each other or if the driver will face any charges. The woman is in custody and being cooperative, according to officers.

