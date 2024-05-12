16-year-old bystander shot when 2 drivers fire at each other after crash in Greenspoint, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people are recovering in the hospital after being hit during a shootout following a minor crash in the Greenspoint area. Investigators said one of the injured people was a teenager who was not involved in the original conflict.

The Houston Police Department told ABC13 it received multiple calls about a shooting on West Rankin Road, near Ella Blvd., shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the drivers of two vehicles, a black GMC and a silver Chevy, were involved in a minor crash before they pulled out guns and shot at each other.

One of the witnesses, Hector Chavolla, told ABC13 that he saw the drivers in a physical fight after they got out of their cars. He claims that he began honking at them in an attempt to get them to stop. When the conflict escalated, Chavolla called 911.

HPD said the GMC driver was shot at least five times in the chest and was taken to the hospital critically injured. The Chevy driver was hit at least once in the stomach and then drove a few blocks down the street before being transported.

There was also a 16-year-old boy who was standing on the corner near a taco stand who was hit by the gunfire, according to Commander Mike Collins. The teenager was not related to the incident and was taken to the hospital, where he is said to be stable.

At this time, it is unclear who the aggressor was in the case and whether any charges will be filed.