'My baby was full of life': Mother of 7-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run wants answers

By
Hit-and-run driver still on the loose after killing girl SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil honoring a 7-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston.

On Dec. 11, Houston police said a black Ford F-150 pick-up truck traveling westbound on Schurmier Road ran a stop sign and hit a Dodge sedan traveling northbound on Cullen Boulevard at about 8 p.m.

Journee McDaniel, 7, was inside the sedan with her cousins. They were coming back from her brother's birthday party, according to her family.

Journee, who was the youngest of seven siblings and god siblings, died at the hospital.

"My baby was full of life," said Tiara McDaniel, her mother. "I didn't know it was going to be over so soon."



Police said a man, the driver of the pick-up, and two passengers took off on foot. More than a week later, police are still searching for the suspects as the family continues to seek answers and justice.

It's not clear whether Houston police have been able to link anyone to the pick-up truck.

"We want to bring awareness to what happened to her," said William Flakes, a family member. "As a family, we want justice. We are seeking answers because our family does need closure. Today, we wanted to get our family together and to be supported by loved ones."

The family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay for Journee's funeral.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact HPD's Vehicular Crimes Hit and Run unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 712-222-8477.
