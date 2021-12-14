South Beltway-area hit-and-run crash leads to girl's death and injuries to driver and boy, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-year-old girl who was a passenger inside a vehicle that was T-boned by a hit-and-run pickup driver has died in the hospital, Houston police said on Tuesday.The crash that happened Saturday evening in the area of Cullen Boulevard and Schurmier Road, just north of the South Sam Houston Parkway, also injured a 7-year-old boy and a driver who were in a Dodge Dart with the girl, who wasn't immediately identified by police.According to the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division, the Dodge was traveling northbound on Cullen when a black Ford F-150 pickup, which was westbound on Schurmier, ran a stop sign and hit the small sedan.The girl inside the Dodge was rushed to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center in critical condition. Police said she was pronounced dead on Monday.A male driver and two other passengers inside the pickup took off on foot. Police did not release their descriptions.Police urge anyone with information on the crash, including the identities of the pickup occupants, to contact HPD's Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).