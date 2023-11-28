FBI continues search for drive-by shooting suspect(s) more than a year after 5-year-old's murder

Khamaya Donelson was shot and killed in July 2022 while riding with her mom and brother to get ice cream in north Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for the suspect who killed 5-year-old Khamaya Dior Donelson continues more than a year after her murder.

On Tuesday, in hopes the public can help identify any possible suspect(s), authorities will hold a press conference, which you can watch on ABC13's 24/7 livestream in the video player above.

On July 3, 2022, at about 1 a.m., Khamaya's mother picked up her kids from day care after working the late shift at a restaurant. They were at a stop sign on Northborough Drive when bullets flew from a silver 1999 Honda Accord, according to police.

A single shot hit the family's vehicle through the rear driver's side door and struck both of the children. The kids were taken to an emergency room, where Khamaya was later pronounced dead.

The shooter is still at large, and the reward for information leading to an arrest was increased to $50,000 back in August 2022.

The FBI also unveiled 10 digital billboards advertising the big reward for information in little Khamaya's murder.

Police said witnesses only described the suspect as a Black man. The motive behind the shooting is not known.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI's Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000, HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

