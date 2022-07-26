Reward increased to $50K for information in deadly drive-by shooting of 5-year-old

During the benefit, the family decorated mason jars with glitter and unicorns, all of the things that the five-year-old loved.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The reward for information about who killed a 5-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting earlier this month has increased to $50,000.

FBI Houston added $25,000 to the reward on Tuesday, in addition to reward money offered from Crime Stoppers and Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta.

Khamaya Donelson, 5, was shot and killed on July 3.

The girl's mother, Kristena Watters, had just picked up her 5-year-old daughter and her 8-year-old son, Khamani, from a 24-hour daycare.

Around 12:50 a.m., she and her children were stopped at the intersection of Northborough Drive and Rushcreek Drive, heading to get food, when a silver Honda Accord drove through the intersection, heading west on Rushcreek.

That's when police said a rear passenger began shooting out of the window towards a food store.

A single shot hit the family's vehicle through the rear driver's side door and struck both of the children.

"I'm just waiting to wake up from this nightmare," Watters told ABC13.

The kids were taken to an emergency room, where Khamaya was later pronounced dead.

"He broke down for the first time. He hasn't really cried since this happened, and he got shot too. He didn't feel the bullet wound. His sister died in his arms. That's his best friend," Watters said of Khamani.

Now, officials are searching for the gunman. Police said witnesses only described the suspect as a Black man. The motive behind the shooting is not known.

"You killed an innocent little girl. How would you feel holding your lifeless sister in your arms, shot in her face? Just over what," Watters said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

If you have any information concerning this case, you're urged to contact the FBI's Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.

