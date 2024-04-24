Grand jury indicts Audrii Cunningham's accused killer on capital murder charges

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury has formally charged Don McDougal on two counts of capital murder in connection with 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham's death.

Documents show McDougal's indictment was filed on Tuesday, April 22.

Audrii was reported missing after not boarding her neighborhood school bus in Livingston in February, sparking an intense search.

Her body was found in the Trinity River about a week after she was reported missing. The medical examiner's office said Audrii died from homicidal violence, including blunt head trauma, but officials did not provide further information.

McDougal was first named as a primary person of interest in the case and later a suspect in the young girl's murder. Authorities said McDougal was a friend of Audrii's father and allowed to live in a trailer behind their home in Livingston.

At that time, McDougal was already in custody on an unrelated aggravated assault with a deadly weapon change.

So far, no court date has been set.