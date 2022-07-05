Mother identifies 5-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of 5-year-old Khamaya Dior Donelson identified her as the young victim who was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Greenspoint area over the weekend.The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. in the 13300 block of Northborough.Khamaya and an 8-year-old boy were in a vehicle at a stop sign on Northborough and Rushcreek when they were caught in the crossfire, police said.Witnesses told police that a silver, four-door sedan approached the intersection, and a man leaned out of the rear driver's side window and started shooting toward a food store.Police said that soon after the shooting, the children's mother drove them to a nearby hospital where Khamaya was pronounced dead.The 8-year-old, who was shot in the arm, is expected to make a full recovery.Police said witnesses only described the suspect as a Black man. The motive behind the shooting is not known.Authorities ask anyone with information on the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).