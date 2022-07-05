drive by shooting

Mother identifies 5-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in north Houston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

5-year-old dead amongst two children shot in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of 5-year-old Khamaya Dior Donelson identified her as the young victim who was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Greenspoint area over the weekend.

The video above is from a previous report on this story.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. in the 13300 block of Northborough.

Khamaya and an 8-year-old boy were in a vehicle at a stop sign on Northborough and Rushcreek when they were caught in the crossfire, police said.

Witnesses told police that a silver, four-door sedan approached the intersection, and a man leaned out of the rear driver's side window and started shooting toward a food store.

Police said that soon after the shooting, the children's mother drove them to a nearby hospital where Khamaya was pronounced dead.

The 8-year-old, who was shot in the arm, is expected to make a full recovery.
Police said witnesses only described the suspect as a Black man. The motive behind the shooting is not known.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal shootingshootingdrive by shootingchild shotinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
Site of drive-by shooting has history of violence, data shows
March against violence held in honor of pastor killed in road rage
5-year-old dead amongst two children shot in north Houston, police say
Woman shot at drive-thru speaks out as police look for suspect
TOP STORIES
32K strong keep it peaceful Freedom Over Texas' live in-person return
Teen hospitalized with several gunshot wounds, sheriff says
Slim hope for rain Wednesday as more burn bans pop up
Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of murder
Protestors head to NOLA as federal court hears argument in DACA case
TX woman accused in cyclist's death in Travis Co. jail, records show
Overturned 18-wheeler blocks I-10 ramp to Highway 59
Show More
Man in custody after SWAT scene unfolded in SE Houston
Neighbor kills man accused of shooting mom, deputies say
Montgomery Co. burn ban in effect amid Texas drought, officials say
6-year-old drowns at 4th of July party in La Marque Airbnb, police say
Man found dead with multiple stab wounds in pick up truck, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News