Who killed Khamaya? Billboard campaign launched to help find 5-year-old girl's killer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for the suspect who killed 5-year-old Khamaya Dior Donelson in July continues with the launch of a digital billboard campaign.

The FBI, partnering with Clear Channel Outdoor, unveiled 10 digital billboards Tuesday advertising the big reward for information in little Khamaya's murder. The FBI is offering $25,000, and Crime Stoppers is offering another $25,000.

"It saddens me, but it also makes me feel better because, 'Hey, you guys see (the billboard)?' This could also be your 5-year-old," Khamaya's mother, Kristena Watters, said while gesturing to the billboard in Humble.

Clear Channel Outdoor donated the space, and now the other billboards are located in Willis, Pasadena, Hempstead, Brookshire, Santa Fe, La Marque and Kemah.

"I'm going to pray that they do the right thing. Do the right thing and come forward," Watters pleaded.

On July 3, Watters was driving as Khamaya was riding in the back seat with her 8-year-old brother. Houston police said someone in a 1999 Honda Accord started shooting toward a convenience store at Northborough and Rushcreek in the Greenspoint area. Watters was at the stop sign when Khamaya was shot and killed. Her brother was injured.

On Tuesday, the day before Khamaya should have been preparing for her first day of kindergarten, her mother held tight to her daughter's favorite stuffed animals and hoped the latest push for leads brings justice.

"I do want people to know that my daughter wasn't untouchable in a vehicle with her mother. And the people sitting at home, who murdered my baby, they're not untouchable either," Watters said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI's Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000, HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

