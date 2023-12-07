Traffic delayed at SH-146 NB after 18-wheeler rolls over at Port Road, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers on SH-146 are being diverted after an 18-wheeler rolled over on the flyover on Thursday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to the wreck involving the truck in the 4500 block of SH-146 at Port Road.

Gonzalez said hazmat crews were at the scene after the 18-wheeler was leaking diesel. He added that the truck's container had non-hazardous fencing material.

No injuries were reported, and traffic on the flyover at SH-146 was blocked.

Those on that portion of the highway are asked to take the feeder or stay on the main lanes.

