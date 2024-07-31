Man and woman critically injured in rollover crash at end of chase on Hwy 249

The impact was intense. Officials said a female passenger in the suspect's car was ejected and flew over the concrete barrier, landing on the other side of the highway.

The impact was intense. Officials said a female passenger in the suspect's car was ejected and flew over the concrete barrier, landing on the other side of the highway.

The impact was intense. Officials said a female passenger in the suspect's car was ejected and flew over the concrete barrier, landing on the other side of the highway.

The impact was intense. Officials said a female passenger in the suspect's car was ejected and flew over the concrete barrier, landing on the other side of the highway.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and his two passengers are hurt after police say he led officers on a chase down Highway 249, and it ended in a rollover crash in northwest Harris County.

The chase came to an end in the southbound lanes of Highway 249 near Louetta Road.

The impact was intense. Texas Department of Public Safety officials said a female passenger was ejected and flew over the concrete barrier, landing on the other side of the highway.

Officials said the chase started late Tuesday night in Montgomery County when Precinct 5 deputies tried to pull over a Chevy Tahoe for a traffic stop.

Texas DPS said the driver refused to stop and took off, sparking the chase down Highway 249.

During the chase, investigators said the driver was going on and off the highway and the feeder road.

According to DPS officials, the driver tried to cross the grass median to get back up on the highway just past Louetta Road when he lost control and went across all of the southbound lanes, crashing into the center divider and then rolling over.

The driver was partially ejected and pinned under the wreckage. Meanwhile, the female passenger who was ejected flew across the concrete barrier and landed in the northbound lanes.

They were both taken to a hospital in The Woodlands in critical condition, DPS said.

Officials said the second passenger sustained minor injuries.

The crash shut down lanes of Highway 249 for hours overnight. The roadway has since reopened.

Investigators said they didn't know why the driver decided to run from police. That will be part of their ongoing investigation.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.