1 injured after overturned 18-wheeler bursts into flames in crash in southeast Houston, HPD says

SkyEye video shows crews working to clear the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler that went up in flames, prompting closures on Mykawa Road towards Pearland.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is injured after an overturned 18-wheeler caught fire in southeast Houston Tuesday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

According to HPD, the call dropped at around 5:22 p.m. in the 12200 block of Mykawa Road.

Police say all northbound and southbound lanes of Mykawa Road were shut down.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, where fire crews were seen extinguishing the large fire in southeast Houston.

Further details about what exactly led up to the crash have not been disclosed.

