1 injured after explosions spark huge fire at propane facility in Waller County, officials say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person was injured Wednesday afternoon when multiple explosions at a propane facility in Waller County sparked a major fire, according to authorities.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office confirmed the blasts occurred at RapidXchange Propane. According to the Waller County Office of Emergency Management, the location is a propane transfer facility where small propane tanks are refilled.

When crews arrived at the scene, metal flew off, which delayed the start of the extinguishment, but at the last update, officials said the fire had been contained. The person who was injured is expected to be OK but is being checked out.

About 14 people were evacuated without injuries, officials said.

FM 2855 and FM 529 are closed while emergency crews work to put out the fire. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

There's no word what may have sparked the explosions. A column of thick black smoke can be seen for miles.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.