Firefighter hospitalized after falling from 2nd floor while responding to apartment fire, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A firefighter is in the hospital after responding to a blaze at an apartment complex on Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The Houston Fire Department said crews responded to the incident just before 2 p.m. at Westhollow Place along Richmond Avenue.

HPD said the fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire about 15 minutes later before a "mayday" call was issued.

A firefighter doing a search on the property reportedly fell from a second-floor level after a balcony collapsed.

Officials said the firefighter was taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It's still unclear what started the fire or if anyone else was injured.

