Mechanical or electrical issue to blame in Uptown fire that damaged more than 20 cars, officials say

Over 20 cars destroyed in large fire at Uptown-area apartments: HFD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities believe a mechanical or electrical issue led to the massive fire that charred more than 20 vehicles in a fire at an Uptown-area apartment complex's parking lot.

On Monday morning, dozens of drivers woke up to find their vehicles damaged in a massive fire. Authorities said the fire started with one vehicle and eventually spread to about 30, with 20 to 25 being completely destroyed.

As the investigation continues, the Harris County Office of Emergency Management said investigators believe the fire was accidental and sparked by an issue with one of the vehicles.

No injuries were reported in the incident.