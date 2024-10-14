Over 20 cars destroyed in large fire at Uptown-area apartment complex, Houston firefighters say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many residents at a Greater Uptown area apartment complex are waking up to destroyed cars on Monday morning after a large fire.

Houston firefighters were called to the Creole on Yorktown apartments on Yorktown Drive near Westheimer Road near the Galleria shortly before 4 a.m. Monday.

A large fire had spread under a parking canopy at the apartments, burning many cars. HFD said about 30 vehicles were affected to some degree, with 20 to 25 being completely destroyed.

Video from HFD shows the large flames engulfing the vehicles. Thankfully, no one was injured and the fire was extinguished.

Firefighters believe the flames started with a single vehicle. The investigation into exactly what happened is ongoing.

A resident at the complex said to his understanding, a car exploded, starting a chain reaction of cars burning. It's unclear what may have sparked the explosion. The man said he was able to move his car before it was damaged.

