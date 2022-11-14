Fire crews rescue driver from 18-wheeler dangling off Grand Parkway WB at Birnham Woods

A second 18-wheeler was spotted on its side on the lanes below the overpass.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Spring Fire Rescue Team and other emergency crews are working to pull a dangling 18-wheeler off the main lanes of the Grand Parkway over Birnham Woods in Montgomery County.

In some good news, Montgomery County officials told ABC13 that a driver had been pulled out, however there is a second big rig involved on the lanes below the overpass.

The Spring Fire Department shared photos in a tweet just before 9 a.m. Monday.

Texas DPS said that at 8:06 a.m., a call dropped for a crash between a box truck and an 18-wheeler.

The box truck went off the road. Video from SkyEye showed the vehicle on its side on the lanes below the overpass.

The 18-wheeler's cab ended up hanging partially over the overpass.

Amazingly, the 18-wheeler's driver was rescued, and both drivers only had non-life-threatening injuries.

The Grand Parkway westbound is closed at Birnham Woods.

Drivers should avoid the area, and if you can't, take FM 1960 as an alternate route.

The road is expected to be closed for at least another two to three hours.

