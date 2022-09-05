Investigation underway after 17-year-old shot and killed in NW Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead Monday morning, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Stuebner Hill Drive just before 10 a.m., Gonzalez said.

The victim, who was believed to be 17 years old, was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Harris County homicide investigators were headed to the scene.

ABC13 has also sent a crew to learn more information.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.