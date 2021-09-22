17-year-old Porter High School student accused of killing classmate, who is HPD sergeant's stepson

Late Wednesday morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Bryan Smith Jr. on a capital murder charge in connection with the deadly shooting of a teen boy on a walking trail in the Kings Mill neighborhood Monday night.
Smith was taken into custody at a relative's home on Russell Palmer Road.
Lt. Scott Spencer said details, including what led up to the shooting and its motive, are under investigation, but he added Smith and the victim, whose identity is still being withheld, were both students at Porter High School and were considered friends.
According to Spencer, additional charges could be filed on any other people who participated in the killing.
Earlier, as word of the search warrant went public, Eyewitness News obtained a photo from a nearby resident showing a heavy duty sheriff's office vehicle. Spencer said a SWAT team was called in as a precaution to execute the warrant.
Details of the Sept. 20 case
The victim lived in the Kings Mill subdivision with his sibling, mom and stepdad, who is a Houston police sergeant. Neighbors reported hearing gunfire just before 8:30 p.m. Monday before a woman found the teen lying on a sidewalk.
The woman who found his body told police she heard gunshots while she was on an evening walk and saw two men run from the area. She kept walking, and that's when she found the teenager on the ground, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.
On Wednesday, New Caney ISD acknowledged Smith's arrest in the 14-year-old's murder, issuing the following statement:
New Caney ISD has learned that the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 17-year-old Porter High School student in connection with the death of a 14-year-old Porter High School student. We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. Additional counselors remain available at school for students and staff as needed.
We understand that the events of the past few days are disconcerting for students, parents, and staff. Please know that New Caney ISD takes any challenge to the safety and security of its students, staff, and schools very seriously and will take appropriate action to support school safety. We encourage students, staff, and the public to report any concerns regarding school safety through the district's Safe School Reporting form, Crime Stoppers, or directly to school administration or law enforcement.
The school district will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as their investigation moves forward.
