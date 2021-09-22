17-year-old Porter High School student accused of killing classmate, who is HPD sergeant's stepson

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11038626" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lt. Scott Spencer, of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, gives an update on the warrant executed as part of the murder case involving a 14-year-old victim.

A heavy duty vehicle from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is seen in the area of Russell Palmer and Kingsmill Forest on Sept. 22, 2021. (Taken by ABC13 viewer)

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old who investigators believe is a 14-year-old murder victim's friend is in custody, accused of gunning him down in a Kingwood subdivision.Late Wednesday morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Bryan Smith Jr. on a capital murder charge in connection with the deadly shooting of a teen boy on a walking trail in the Kings Mill neighborhood Monday night.Smith was taken into custody at a relative's home on Russell Palmer Road.Lt. Scott Spencer said details, including what led up to the shooting and its motive, are under investigation, but he added Smith and the victim, whose identity is still being withheld, were both students at Porter High School and were considered friends.According to Spencer, additional charges could be filed on any other people who participated in the killing.Earlier, as word of the search warrant went public, Eyewitness News obtained a photo from a nearby resident showing a heavy duty sheriff's office vehicle. Spencer said a SWAT team was called in as a precaution to execute the warrant.The victim lived in the Kings Mill subdivision with his sibling, mom and stepdad, who is a Houston police sergeant. Neighbors reported hearing gunfire just before 8:30 p.m. Monday before a woman found the teen lying on a sidewalk.The woman who found his body told police she heard gunshots while she was on an evening walk and saw two men run from the area. She kept walking, and that's when she found the teenager on the ground, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.On Wednesday, New Caney ISD acknowledged Smith's arrest in the 14-year-old's murder, issuing the following statement: