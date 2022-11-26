Woman dies after driving wrong way on I-610 North and crashing head-on into another vehicle

According to Houston police, a Harris County Pct. 3 deputy constable spotted the woman driving the wrong way for quite a way on Hardy Toll Road and tried to get her to stop.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One woman is dead after driving the wrong way Saturday morning and crashing head-on into another vehicle on I-610 North.

According to Houston police, a deputy from the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office spotted the woman driving the wrong way for quite a way on Hardy Toll Road around 2:30 a.m.

"They tried to get her attention. Tried to get her to stop. They never went the wrong way with her, but they were on the other side of the freeway trying to get her to stop. She never did," Lt. R. Willkins said.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 2 injured after wrong-way driver slams into Santa's Wonderland bus in College Station

He said after she made it to I-610 North, she crashed head-on into another vehicle with a male driver inside. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The woman died at the scene.

At this time, investigators said it is unclear whether the woman was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. They don't know if the weather played a role in the crash.

The identities of the parties involved have not been released.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.