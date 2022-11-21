1 dead, 2 injured after wrong-way driver slams into Santa's Wonderland bus in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- A fiery crash left one person dead and two people injured after a wrong-way driver hit a Santa's Wonderland shuttle bus head-on in College Station.

An SUV traveling southbound crossed a median, drove into the northbound lanes, and hit the bus Sunday morning, according to police.

The driver of the SUV died, and a passenger in the vehicle was rushed to a hospital in serious condition, according to ABC13's affiliate WFAA.

Investigators said two passengers on the bus escaped serious injuries after both vehicles burst into flames.

In a Facebook post, Santa's Wonderland said a College Station police officer saved the bus driver's life by pulling him out of the burning vehicle.

The driver, identified as Calvin Hill, was rushed to a Houston hospital by a medical helicopter.

Hill is a coach for a high school football team, track and field team, and a special education teacher, according to Rudder High School's website.

"We ask that you keep Coach Hill and his family in your prayers," the school said in a tweet.

The bus shuttles visitors to Santa's Wonderland, a seasonal theme park that features hayrides and ice skating.