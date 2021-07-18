2-year-old, wrong-way driver killed in fiery Eastex Freeway crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A vehicle with an innocent family of five was struck by a wrong-way driver early Sunday, killing a 2-year-old child.
It happened around 3 a.m. on the Eastex Freeway at North Loop 610.
A woman was driving south in the northbound lanes of the freeway when she crashed into the family's vehicle, according to Houston police.
The wrong-way driver was also killed in the crash.
A mother, father and two other young children were in the vehicle along with the 2-year-old. They were all transported to hospitals in critical condition.
A police officer on the other side of the freeway spotted the driver headed in the wrong direction just before the crash happened, but couldn't get to them in time, police said.
Sunday's crash was at least the second fatal wrong-way incident in the Houston area in the past month.
Three people were killed, including a toddler, in a fiery crash on July 9 on Westpark Tollway.
