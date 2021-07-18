fatal crash

2-year-old, wrong-way driver killed in fiery Eastex Freeway crash

EMBED <>More Videos

2-year-old killed in Eastex Freeway wrong-way crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A vehicle with an innocent family of five was struck by a wrong-way driver early Sunday, killing a 2-year-old child.

It happened around 3 a.m. on the Eastex Freeway at North Loop 610.

A woman was driving south in the northbound lanes of the freeway when she crashed into the family's vehicle, according to Houston police.

The wrong-way driver was also killed in the crash.

A mother, father and two other young children were in the vehicle along with the 2-year-old. They were all transported to hospitals in critical condition.

A police officer on the other side of the freeway spotted the driver headed in the wrong direction just before the crash happened, but couldn't get to them in time, police said.

Sunday's crash was at least the second fatal wrong-way incident in the Houston area in the past month.

Three people were killed, including a toddler, in a fiery crash on July 9 on Westpark Tollway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashfatal crashwrong waychild killedtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man fatally hit by concrete mixer truck on Navigation
I-10 reopens more than 3 hours after pedestrian hit and killed
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News