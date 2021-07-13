Robber stalked woman at bank before smashing car window, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for your help in finding the suspects who robbed a woman right after she left a bank.The June 7 incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. at a bank parking lot in the 2300 block of SH 6.As the victim was inside the bank, the suspects pulled up in a dark colored Infiniti G35. Police said the crooks drove next to the victim's car and then parked in a space near the bank's front door.Once the victim was walking back to her car, the suspects followed her and parked next to her. It was then that an unknown man got out of the Infiniti and immediately smashed the woman's car window, snatched her purse and ran off, police said.The suspect was described as a Black man, who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and was wearing a white shirt.Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).