Man killed by HPD officer in shootout fired shotgun at officers in N. Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed during a shootout with law enforcement at a home in north Harris County on Wednesday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonazlez.

Gonzalez said 14 members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force were serving a felony aggravated assault warrant tied to a domestic violence case around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 13100 block of Luthe Road near Aldine Mail Route Road.

Officers were looking for a male suspect accused of stabbing his girlfriend last week in unincorporated Harris County. Investigators believe the suspect had a previous criminal history and was possibly out on bond for a different, pending felony case.

When the members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrived at the home, they announced their presence clearly and had their lights and sirens on, Gonzalez said.

Three adults, including a pregnant woman, exited the home safely, but the possible suspect stayed inside.

That's when officers approached the home and made commands in English and Spanish, giving the suspect the opportunity to come outside and turn himself in, according to Gonzalez.

The possible suspect did not comply and officers said they heard what sounded like a gunshot coming from inside the house. Gonzalez said the officers then attempted to use a non-lethal weapon, but the man still did not comply.

According to Gonzalez, the man was yelling that he wasn't going to go out this way.

That's when he allegedly came outside with a shotgun and fired at the officers. One Houston police officer discharged his weapon and shot the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez said everything happened in a timeframe of approximately two minutes. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Investigators believe the man is the same suspect wanted in the domestic violence case, but officials are still working to confirm. He was described only as 26-year-old Hispanic man.

"Today's not the outcome that we wanted. The suspect had every opportunity, like the sheriff said, to come out. It was announced in Spanish and English. There's lights and sirens -- every single step that we can possibly do to not have an outcome as tragic as this where there's a death involved was used," HPD Chief Noe Diaz said. "Less-than-lethal munitions were used as well. Unfortunately, the bad guy in this instance chose a different route this morning."

HCSO is the investigative lead on the case. The Harris County District Attorney's Office will also conduct its own investigation.

Diaz said the officer who fired his weapon has been with the department for 15 years. He will be placed on administrative duties pending an ongoing investigation.