Suspect in Pct. 4 deputy's death expected to face magistrate judge Thursday

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a deputy who was on his way to work with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office is set to appear before a magistrate judge in Galveston County on Thursday.

The Galveston County District Attorney's Office said they will be asking that the suspect, Athir Murady, be denied bail. He's charged with the felony offense of evading arrest. Murder charges are still pending.

Video from Wedesday shows Murady being walked to the jail. He has visible facial injuries after reportedly being bitten by a police K-9 during his arrest.

Authorities say Murady got out of his own vehicle and ambushed Deputy Maher Husseini while he sat in his SUV at a red light at Fondren Road and Richmond Avenue in southwest Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

Husseini was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sources tell ABC13 that Husseini had a camera in his car, which captured the killing. A Harris County prosecutor was in Galveston on Wednesday night to question the suspect.

Husseini's funeral is being held on Thursday. He's being remembered as an amazing human -- someone who was loved and respected by many.

After the shooting, officials said Murady took off. He was captured, in part, thanks to an attentive Galveston deputy city marshal who was driving home when he spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect and called police.

"I kind of watch it, and I kind of don't want to watch it because I know what happened earlier in the day," Sgt. Nick Yeley said. "We're all family. We all wear a uniform. We're all sisters and brothers in this, and when one of my brothers goes down, it hurts my heart, and I want to say his family is in our prayers. It's hard for us."

After he was spotted, Murady allegedly led deputies on a chase through a neighborhood, drove straight into Galveston Bay, and treaded water for about half an hour before being taken into custody 60 miles away from the initial shooting scene.

When a law enforcement boat finally got him out, police said he kept resisting, even after a police K-9 bit him.

So far, it's unclear if the suspect and Husseini knew each other. Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz said that is part of the investigation.

Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said he promoted Husseini, who has been with the agency since 2021, a week ago.

Husseini's brother told ABC13 he was married and leaves behind children.

"It's too much. There's total chaos in our communities and we got to get it fixed," Herman said. "My mentality with law enforcement, and all of you know me, is to fight, fight, fight. The only thing these criminals understand is force."

A public visitation and funeral service will be held for Husseini on Thursday at Masjid Alsalem Mosque, located at 16700 Old Louetta Rd. in Spring, beginning at 1:45 p.m.

Drivers in the area near Old Louetta Road at that time should prepare for a lot of traffic.

A condolence gathering will be held at the Arab American Cultural and Community Center at 10555 Stancliff Road in Houston from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

