Montgomery Co. deputy opens fire and injures 1 person near North Freeway, sheriff's office says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy opened fire and wounded a person while at an extended-stay motel near Interstate 45 in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at 7:13 p.m. Thursday at 150 Valleywood Road.

MCSO said an individual was shot and transported to a local hospital, where the person's condition is unknown.

The sheriff's office said no deputies were injured but didn't elaborate on what led to the shooting or why the deputy was there in the first place.

ABC13 is at the scene and gathering facts about what unfolded.

