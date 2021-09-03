Trail of shell casings spanned 4 blocks of N. Houston neighborhood in shooting, deputies say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10996089" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman has been hospitalized after authorities said she was shot at multiple times in north Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As a woman recovers from a shooting in which at least 20 rounds were fired at her, investigators revealed a car crash led to the incident in a north Houston neighborhood.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the drive-by shooting in the 19000 block of Remington Park on Thursday afternoon left a trail of shell casings spanning four blocks.The victim, who is identified only as a 21-year-old Hispanic woman, was hit twice, deputies added. She was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The woman told deputies about the accident leading to the shooting.As of Friday, authorities have yet to release a description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.Deputies said the suspect was armed with a rifle.