Trail of shell casings spanned 4 blocks of N. Houston neighborhood in shooting, deputies say

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the drive-by shooting in the 19000 block of Remington Park on Thursday afternoon left a trail of shell casings spanning four blocks.
The victim, who is identified only as a 21-year-old Hispanic woman, was hit twice, deputies added. She was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The woman told deputies about the accident leading to the shooting.
As of Friday, authorities have yet to release a description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.
Deputies said the suspect was armed with a rifle.
