woman shot

Trail of shell casings spanned 4 blocks of N. Houston neighborhood in shooting, deputies say

At least 20 rounds were fired in a neighborhood north of North Beltway 8 on Thursday afternoon.
Crash led to gunman opening fire 20 times at woman, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As a woman recovers from a shooting in which at least 20 rounds were fired at her, investigators revealed a car crash led to the incident in a north Houston neighborhood.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the drive-by shooting in the 19000 block of Remington Park on Thursday afternoon left a trail of shell casings spanning four blocks.

The victim, who is identified only as a 21-year-old Hispanic woman, was hit twice, deputies added. She was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman told deputies about the accident leading to the shooting.

As of Friday, authorities have yet to release a description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

Deputies said the suspect was armed with a rifle.

