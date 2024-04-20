2 women in critical condition after being shot multiple times on I-45 early Saturday, HPD says

HPD are searching for who is responsible for shooting two women in what may have been an apparent road rage incident on Gears Road early Saturday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women are fighting for their lives after being shot multiple times while in a car on the freeway Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said officers found the two women in a black car that was pulled over on the side of the North Freeway near Gears Road around 1 a.m.

Both women are in their mid-30s.

Lt. Ronnie Willkens said the driver appeared to be shot in the legs, torso, and arm. Investigators believe the passenger was shot through her neck and chin area.

Both women were transported to the hospital, where they are in critical condition, police said.

"The only thing they're able to tell us right now is there was a silver car that cut them off and then started shooting," Willkens said.

It's unclear how far the women were able to travel on the freeway after they were shot. Investigators said they don't know if the victims knew their alleged shooter or if it may have been a case of road rage.

HPD said they are still working to identify who the suspect is and what car they were driving.

