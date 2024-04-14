Man calls police after allegedly fatally shooting wife in NE Houston, charged with murder, HPD says

HOUSTON, (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a husband reportedly notified police that he shot his wife inside their northeast Houston home late Saturday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to the 9700 block of Tuffly Street near Fidelity after receiving a call from the alleged suspect regarding a shooting.

The husband, said to be in his 50s, was found on the stairwell with a firearm next to him once officers made entry inside the home.

HPD said he complied and was taken into custody without incident.

The wife was found inside a bedroom in the back of the home with a gunshot wound to the head area or face, police said.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the wife to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, HPD said.

Police transported the husband to headquarters, where he was interviewed by detectives and charged with murder.

What led up to the shooting remains unclear.