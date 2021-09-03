woman shot

Woman hospitalized after being shot at 20 times in north Harris County, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been hospitalized after authorities said she was shot at multiple times in north Harris County.

On Thursday at about 5 p.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating a scene in the 19000 block of Remington Park Drive.

Authorities said the woman was heading home when a person in another vehicle pulled out a rifle began shooting at her 20 times. The woman told authorities she does not know the suspect, but authorities believe the suspect knows the woman through some connection.

Deputies said the woman who was found shot was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.



As the investigation continues, authorities are asking for neighbors with any information to contact them.
