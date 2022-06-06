woman killed

Ex-husband accused of fatally shooting woman after breaking into NE Harris County home

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Ex-husband accused of fatally shooting woman after breaking into home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for a woman's ex-husband after she was found shot to death at a home in northeast Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted out the name and photo of the man they are searching for, who he says shot and killed his ex-wife at her home.



According to deputies, a 16-year-old boy called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Monday to report that his home had been broken into.

He told dispatchers he thought the intruder was his ex-stepfather, 55-year-old Lorenzo White.

While he was on the phone with 911, the teen said he heard multiple gunshots.

When deputies arrived at the home in the 9100 block of Saint Laurent Lane, they found the woman shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her ex-husband had already fled the scene by the time deputies arrived, officials said.

Deputies said White has since admitted to shooting and killing his ex-wife.

"We know that the ex-husband has been in contact with several family members already this morning about what happened this evening. So, we don't know if he is planning on turning himself in or if he's on the run or what the situation is," Sgt. Jason Brown said. "We know that he is speaking with other family members and has admitted to doing the shooting."

Several neighbors said they woke up to the sound of the gunshots overnight.

One neighbor provided surveillance video from outside their home, in which you can hear the sound of five gunshots shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Investigators said they have had calls to the house in the past for domestic violence issues.

Gonzalez said White fled the scene in a white Nissan Frontier with Texas license plates NKL-2014.

If you see White, deputies ask you to call 911. They say he is armed and dangerous.

For more on this story, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countywoman shothomicide investigationshots firedwoman killedshootingdomestic violenceharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
2 dead in Walmart parking lot shooting, deputies say
Senator pushes for change after chain of events of escaped prisoner
TX escapee's prints found at home near killed family, sources say
Man dead after shooting 2 women and taking 3-month-old, officials say
TOP STORIES
15 rounds fired during shootout involving HPD officer, police say
Missing couple found in the woods in Roman Forest, deputies say
Dangerous heat possible this week
Houston family offers $10k for information on 2021 deadly hit-and-run
Police shut down rowdy beach party on Texas City Dike Pier
Local leaders to gather for vigil in support of Brittney Griner
Conroe ISD releases 2022 summer meal program details
Show More
Gulf Coast community named one of the most affordable beach towns
Rental owners in Houston-area could soon pay fee for operating permit
Pedestrian killed in northwest Houston on FM 1960, police say
Off-duty BCSO deputy arrested for public intoxication in Uvalde
Family searches for remains of woman murdered in 1986
More TOP STORIES News