'Everything hurts,' man says after charged in death of sleeping woman killed by stray bullet

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of firing a stray bullet that killed a sleeping woman appeared back in court Friday morning.

Darius Lewis faces a manslaughter charge in the shooting death of 28-year-old Bethany Mefford, who leaves behind three young boys under 8.

The shooting happened Wednesday at about 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Woodland Hills.

According to court records, Lewis, who lives in a unit across the parking lot from Mefford, was shooting at car burglars who were trying to steal catalytic converters outside his apartment.

ABC13 obtained video of the alleged car break-ins, showing deputies on the scene confronting the vandals, who look to be inside a red car. Two adults and a juvenile were taken into custody.

Police believe one of Lewis's bullets went through Mefford's apartment wall and struck her, killing her in her sleep.

Lewis claims he fired at the ground, but detectives say the evidence does not support that.

ABC13 was there as Lewis showed up Friday morning for a new hearing and had a chance to talk to him.

"I'm in depression, and everything hurts," Lewis responded when asked about the charge he is facing.

Lewis posted the $75,000 bond he was given. However, a judge implemented bond conditions, including that he must not contact the victim's family or witnesses in this case, or return to the apartments where the shooting happened.

He also cannot consume drugs or alcohol and must wear a GPS monitor.

Lewis has a criminal past that includes a couple of misdemeanors, like trespassing and evading arrest, and a felony for possession of drugs.

