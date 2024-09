Suspect charged with intoxicated manslaughter after deadly crash on Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter after a crash on the 59 Eastex Freeway service road, near Tidwell.

Police said the suspect was traveling over 80 mph when he ran a red light and hit another driver in the intersection, killing them.

The suspect stayed at the scene and was detained, police said. He reportedly displayed signs of intoxication.