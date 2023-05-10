The woman, who was in her late 20s, was found dead in her bed at Generation Grove apartments in Humble, deputies said. They are investigating.

Woman killed by possible stray bullet that came from shots fired at burglary suspects, deputies say

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found dead in her bed at an apartment complex in Humble as a possible result of a burglary Harris County deputies say they're investigating.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 28-year-old woman was found Wednesday morning at Generation Grove in the 14800 block of Woodland Hills.

A person is believed to have fired shots at burglary suspects, and according to deputies, one of those shots went through the wall and killed the woman.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

