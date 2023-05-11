The gunman allegedly fired multiple times at the car burglary suspects. He claims he fired at the ground, but detectives say evidence at the scene doesn't support that.

$75,000 bond set for man accused of firing shots at car burglars, ultimately killing sleeping woman

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of firing a gun at car burglars outside an Humble apartment, ultimately killing a sleeping woman in her bed, appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

The judge set Darius Lewis' bond at $75,000 in probable cause court. Lewis is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of 28-year-old Bethany Mefford, a woman who was sleeping when investigators said a stray bullet penetrated through her wall and hit her in the head.

Lewis has a criminal past that includes a couple misdemeanors, like trespassing and evading arrest, and a felony for possession of drugs.

If he posts bond, Lewis must not have any weapons and must wear a GPS monitor.

The shooting happened Wednesday at about 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Woodland Hills.

Three people were allegedly breaking into vehicles in the parking lot, trying to steal catalytic converters.

Investigators say Lewis, who lives in a unit across the parking lot from Mefford, went outside with a gun and allegedly fired multiple times at the suspects.

Lewis claims he fired at the ground, but detectives say evidence at the scene doesn't support that.

ABC13 obtained video of the alleged car break-ins, and it shows deputies on scene confronting the vandals who look to be inside of a red car.

Two adults and a juvenile were taken into custody.

It's believed one of the bullets fired by Lewis went through Mefford's apartment wall and struck her, killing her in her sleep.

"The defendant discharged his weapon several times at the suspects attempting to steal his catalytic converters. One of the rounds fired impacted the exterior wall of the complainant's apartment, ultimately striking her, and causing her death.

Mefford's boyfriend told Harris County deputies that he did not realize she had been shot until 6 a.m., about three and a half hours later, when he went into her room.

Lewis has been assigned to the 177th court.

