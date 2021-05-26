Innocent driver slowing down at speed bump injured in N. Houston triple shooting, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed and two others, including an innocent bystander, were injured during a shooting in north Houston, police say.It happened at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of De Soto around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.According to Assistant Chief Ban Tien, an HPD officer was working an extra job patrolling the complex when he heard gunshots.The officer then came across a man standing over two people, shooting at them."What [the officer] found was an African American male standing over a male and a female, [and the suspect] discharged multiple rounds, shooting at them," said Tien.As the officer tried to intervene, the suspect ran off and tried to cross the street near De Soto and Antoine, according to Tien. He said that's when an innocent driver, who was described as a Hispanic woman in her early 30s, was slowing down at a speed bump."When the female slowed down, the suspect actually reached in and discharged his firearm multiple times," said Tien.The woman and man found by the officer were described as African Americans in their 40s. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene while the man was rushed the hospital where he is stable. The innocent driver was also rushed to the hospital where she is also stable."It's extremely unfortunate," said Tien. "Our officer, working extra employment, happened to be at the right place at the right time and investigated the gunshots."The suspect was taken into custody with the help of the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office.It's unclear what led up to the shooting and the relationship between the victims and the shooter is unknown.Tien said investigators are scouting the area for surveillance cameras.Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston Police.