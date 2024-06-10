1 man and 2 women hurt after gunman opens fire on vehicle at W. Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and two women were shot at a gas station in west Houston early Monday morning, according to police. Officials said all three victims are young -- in their late teens to early 20s.

Houston police were called to the 11800 block of Bellaire Boulevard near South Kirkwood Road shortly after 4 a.m.

At the scene, they found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes parked at a gas pump. Inside that vehicle, police found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

While canvassing the area, officers found two women hiding behind the building, according to HPD. They both had gunshot wounds -- one was shot once in the hand, and the other was shot once in the thigh.

Both of the women were treated at the scene and transported to area hospitals.

Upon reviewing surveillance video, police learned that all three victims were inside the same vehicle with one additional male. They reportedly met up with another group of people in a maroon Chevy vehicle.

Police believe there was some sort of transaction between the two vehicles. At some point, a suspect inside the maroon Chevy fired multiple shots, striking the victims' vehicle multiple times. The Chevy drove off after the shooting, according to police.

HPD said the uninjured man who was in the vehicle with the victims ran off and hasn't been located.

Investigators noted that they found money scattered all over the parking lot and in the vehicle after the shooting. They did not immediately provide specifics about the nature of the transaction between the two vehicles.