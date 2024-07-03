Suspect wanted for several felonies in connection to June 10 triple-shooting in W. Houston, HPD says

Officials said all three victims are young -- in their late teens to early 20s. Investigators noted that they found money scattered all over the parking lot and in the vehicle after the shooting.

Officials said all three victims are young -- in their late teens to early 20s. Investigators noted that they found money scattered all over the parking lot and in the vehicle after the shooting.

Officials said all three victims are young -- in their late teens to early 20s. Investigators noted that they found money scattered all over the parking lot and in the vehicle after the shooting.

Officials said all three victims are young -- in their late teens to early 20s. Investigators noted that they found money scattered all over the parking lot and in the vehicle after the shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old suspect wanted on three felonies after three people were shot outside of a gas station in west Houston last month

The video above is from the initial report.



Alan Ernesto Ortega, 18, faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault-serious bodily injury.

Officers responded to the 11800 block of Bellaire Boulevard near South Kirkwood Roadjust after 4 a.m. on June 10.

At the scene, a person was found shot several times inside a parked car riddled with bullet holes. He was transported to the hospital, where his condition was noted as critical.

As officers began to investigate, two young women were found hiding behind the building. According to HPD, both had gunshot wounds--one hit in the hand and the other in the thigh.

Further investigation revealed Ortega fired his weapon inside the vehicle where the man was found before fleeing the scene, according to police.

At this time, it is unclear what the motive of the shooting was or what may have happened.

Anyone with information on Alan Ernesto Ortega's whereabouts or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at713-308-8800or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.