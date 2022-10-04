Warrant issued for arrest of ex-boyfriend wanted in kidnapping, shooting death of Pasadena woman

Houston police tweeted that they were assisting in Pasadena PD's investigation on Monday afternoon.

Pasadena police are searching for a woman's ex-boyfriend after he kidnapped her before she was later found dead in an abandoned SUV in Houston.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after a woman was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint in Pasadena and later found dead in Houston, police have a warrant out for the arrest of her ex-boyfriend.

The video above is from a previous report.

Investigators in both cities are trying to track down Daniel Chacon, who police identified on Tuesday as a person of interest in the homicide.

Witnesses said the woman's ex-boyfriend forced her into her own SUV, which turned up on Monday evening with her body inside of it.

Pasadena police confirmed they were investigating a concrete barrier storage yard in southeast Houston where an SUV with the body was located. Houston police tweeted that they assisted in the investigation at 5200 Cedar Crest, near Mykawa and the South Loop.

Police connected this scene and an aggravated kidnapping disturbance call that came in at 9:51 a.m. at an apartment complex. According to officers, a caller reported seeing a man force a woman into a vehicle at gunpoint in the 3800 block of Red Bluff in Pasadena.

Police added that the woman was found inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. Her identity was not immediately released.

Her family wasn't ready to talk about what happened publicly yet, but they confirmed that the woman and her ex shared a child. That child is OK and with family now.

While no arrests have been made, Pasadena police believe the alleged kidnapper and victim were involved in two previous domestic violence cases with the department. Officers in those calls contacted the district attorney's office to file charges but were not accepted.

"There had been a couple of other reports of disturbances, domestic violence instances, within the last few weeks. So, this was rapidly evolving. Those were still under investigation. Unfortunately, charges hadn't been accepted yet on any of those cases. So, unfortunately, we are here (Monday)," Pasadena Police Department Sgt. Raul Granados said.

Police believe Chacon is dangerous and may still have a gun.

The Pasadena Police Department is expected to hold a briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m. with more information.